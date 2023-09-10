BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in a vacant residential structure on Buffalo’s West Side racked up $80,000 in damages and put a firefighter in the hospital with heat exhaustion, officials said Sunday.

The fire started on the second floor of an empty residential building at 118 Pooley Place just after 2 p.m, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The firefighter who sustained heat exhaustion fighting the blaze was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.