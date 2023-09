BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials in Buffalo say a fire at a vacant house on Vermont Street caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to the scene, at the intersection of 16th Street, around 1:30 a.m. There, they say the fire started on the structure’s second floor.

According to a city official, firefighters encountered hoarding conditions on all three floors of the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.