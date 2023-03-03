BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators are looking into what’s been deemed arson early Friday morning on Person Street.
Buffalo firefighters responded to the scene near Schlenker Street shortly after 1:15 a.m. There, a vacant building was fully engulfed in flames.
The damage at that building was estimated at $100,000, while exposure damage to an adjacent structure was estimated at $10,000.
Officials say there were no injuries to report, as of 6:30 a.m. Early in the morning, parts of Person, Broadway and some neighboring side streets were blocked off.
Latest Posts
- Man accused of urinating in street, possessing meth
- Firefighters investigating arson on Person Street in Buffalo
- WATCH: Snowboarder escapes New Hampshire avalanche
- Florida bill would require bloggers who write about governor to register with the state, face fines
- Why Thursday’s US-Russia diplomatic meeting was so important
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.