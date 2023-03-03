BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators are looking into what’s been deemed arson early Friday morning on Person Street.

Buffalo firefighters responded to the scene near Schlenker Street shortly after 1:15 a.m. There, a vacant building was fully engulfed in flames.

The damage at that building was estimated at $100,000, while exposure damage to an adjacent structure was estimated at $10,000.

Officials say there were no injuries to report, as of 6:30 a.m. Early in the morning, parts of Person, Broadway and some neighboring side streets were blocked off.