BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters are returning to the scene of a four-alarm fire that resulted in the death of one of Buffalo’s bravest this past Wednesday.

Around 8:30 a.m., two fire trucks were seen at the three-story structure at 745 Main St., a building owned by former congressman Chris Jacobs. The ground floor had housed costume shop DC Theatricks before the fire.

A city spokesperson tells News 4 that the two trucks seen Friday morning were responding to a report of hot spots and smoldering at the scene. They’re there as a precautionary measure.

Jason Arno was the 37-year-old firefighter who died while battling the blaze in downtown Buffalo’s Theatre District.

Arno was a three-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department. He leaves behind a wife and a 3-year-old daughter, Buffalo Fire Commissioner Williams Renaldo told us. He says funeral services are expected to take place next week.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) is investigating the fatal fire. They say members of the National Response Team (NRT) arrived in New York on Thursday to help.

“My team and I are here to work alongside our local partners and share whatever resources we have to help determine the origin and cause of this fire,” said David Oliver, on scene NRT Team Leader. “While the pain of this loss will always be felt, we hope our efforts provide the answers a tragedy like this demands.”