BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least three fires broke out overnight in Buffalo, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

One of the fires happened on Hertel Avenue near Military, with crews responding to the scene around 8:30 p.m. According to officials, it started on the first floor of a vacant building that had been under renovation and caused roughly $120,000 in damage.

Another one of the fires happened on the first block of Fougeron Street near Urban on Buffalo’s east side.

Early in the morning, multiple fire trucks were working to quell the flames, which as of 6:30 a.m., have been brought under control. City officials say multiple structures on Fougeron and Urban, “possibly a half dozen or more,” were affected due to gusty winds spreading the fire around.

The third fire that kept crews busy took place on Rodney Avenue, east of Fillmore and Holden. Firefighters got there shortly after 3:30 a.m. and officials say it caused an estimated $170,000 in damage after starting on the first floor.

The American Red Cross was requested to help several people impacted by these fires, none of which have a definite known cause.