Fireworks and fun for a hot, summer day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up!, we spoke with Step Out Buffalo’s Lauren Spoth, who shared some fun ideas for a hot summer day.
Along with that, Lauren shared a number of places you can go check out fireworks this weekend.
Check out the interview in the video above.
MORE | Fourth of July: Where to watch fireworks, parades & other festivities in WNY
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.