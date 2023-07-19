BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first cannabis dispensary in Western New York opened its doors Tuesday.

Dank 716, located on Main Street, officially opened their doors, appropriately, at 4:20 p.m. as the first cannabis dispensary to be licensed by New York State in WNY.

“It feels good,” said Aaron Vancamp, owner of Dank. “It’s been a long time, definitely a relief to open. It’s been a long process from the injunction, to getting licensed, to opening, but we’re happy to be here going to have a sigh of relief once the first sale is made in business and we’re rolling.”

Dank 716 will be open daily for marijuana sales, which come with a 13% state tax. Customers must be at least 21 years of age and present an ID in order to purchase products.

“A lot of laughs, a lot of relaxation, and hunger. You already have the munchies, get the Oreo cookies ready–double stuffed,” said OJ Barker, one of Dank’s first customers.

Tuesday, customers waited over 45 minutes in line to enter the dispensary.

Herbal IQ, another cannabis dispensary, will open its doors on Friday in Depew.

“I hope more stores get to open so we help the farmers out,” said Vancamp. “Mostly, I’ve been doing a lot of complaining in the media about my situation, the farmers have been going through what I’ve been going through for a year and a half and a lot of them aren’t going to be able to plant next year unless they something done for them quick, so I’m hopeful we can do really well here so we can try and bail them out.”