First full-time Hispanic female NY National Guard General visits Buffalo’s Naval Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park received another visitor Wednesday from the New York National Guard.

Isabel Rivera-Smith was promoted to Director of Joint Operations back in January.

She’s not only the first full-time female general but also the first Hispanic, female general.

Rivera-smith tells News 4 when she learned of her promotion she was honored and very excited.

“I was blessed to be able to work with some great leaders over the time I’d been in the military, both male and female so I had a lot of mentorship throughout my time. It felt great because I feel like now I can continue to be a mentor to those who may look up to me if there’s anything they might need.” Brigadier General Isabel Rivera-Smith, Director of Joint Staff for the New York National Guard

Rivera-Smith is a Goshen resident and an Iraq war veteran who enlisted in the army in 1985.