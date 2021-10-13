First leg of repairs to breached Buffalo North Breakwater completed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States Army Corps of Engineers finished a big project to repair the Buffalo North Breakwater after severe weather damaged it in October 2019.

The work took less than two months for USACE and Ryba Marine Construction to fix the 300-foot breach in the north end of the 2,200-foot breakwater. The crest and slopes were repaired using a rubble mound armor stone overlay.

400 feet more on the north end and 425 feet on the south end is slated for $4.79 million in repairs in 2022.

USACE said the Buffalo North Breakwater was constructed in 1901 and provides safe navigation for boaters between Buffalo Harbor and Lake Erie. Repairs to the breakwater are fully funded by the federal government.

“The breakwater serves an important role in the protection of Buffalo’s waterfront and watercraft. Damage to the wall was extensive and repairs were critically needed. We are grateful to the Army Corps Buffalo District for their leadership on this project and continued stewardship of Western New York waterways,” said Representative Brian Higgins.