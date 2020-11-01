First Night Buffalo going virtual

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — First Night Buffalo is going to be a virtual event this year.

The Independent Health Foundation announced the change on Sunday, saying the 32nd annual New Year’s Eve celebration “will be like none before.”

“As we conclude a very unique year in our history and look forward to the promise of 2021, the Independent Health Foundation will help families celebrate on New Year’s Eve safely while still enjoying some of the festivities of years’ past through our first Virtual First Night Buffalo,” Carrie Meyer, executive director of Independent Health Foundation, says. “Details for our Virtual First Night Buffalo 2021 are being finalized and we look forward to unveiling our lineup of entertainment and activities in early December.”

Thousands of people usually come out for the drug and alcohol-free event in downtown Buffalo.

“Although we won’t be celebrating together in the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center this year, the Independent Health Foundation is offering some fun, family-friendly activities and entertainment so they can celebrate the new year together in their homes,” said Meyer. “Everyone can look forward to interactive videos featuring familiar faces from First Night and fun activities for all ages to enjoy. The show will go on!”

