First Night Buffalo offers at-home NYE celebration

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For those looking to ring in the new year in the comfort of their own homes, there’s a perfect option.

This year, First Night Buffalo is once again bringing the celebration virtually, with some fun activities and performances. It’s all in partnership with the Independent Health Foundation. The celebration kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday, streaming on the First Night Buffalo website.

More information can be found here.

