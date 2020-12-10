First Night Buffalo shares virtual entertainment lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The show must go on! First Night Buffalo will still take place to ring in the new year, but like many events in 2020, it will be held virtually.

First Night Buffalo has offered families a safe, health, drug and alcohol-free way to celebrate New Year’s Eve since 1988.

This year’s virtual lineup includes a magic show, a dance party hosted by DJ Milk and much more.

Jeff Musial – Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics

Calling all creatures! Join us on the wild side with the hysterically funny Jeff and his exotic animals. Come to see the animals – stay for Jeff’s amazing facts and great jokes!

Storytime brought to you by Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

Dive deep into your favorite stories with your friends at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. They will be reading stories from Elephant & Piggie and Cat in the Hat.

Nick Presents Magic

Nick Presents Magic is a lively presentation of interactive magic and comedy for all ages to enjoy! Watch Nick will teach you how to make animals out of balloons and how to do a card trick that will stump all your friends! Prepare to watch the magic unfold before your eyes!

Dance Party with DJ Milk

Grab your glow necklace, screw in your disco lightbulb and let’s GROOVE! Move and groove with DJ Milk as he plays your favorite tunes. Keep an eye open for a visit from a few special friends!

In Jest with Nels Ross

Nels is back with a special guest, Noah, for a comedy juggling show! The best part? You get to learn how to juggle too! Be sure to follow along so you do not miss a step!

Emmalee’s Memories

Join your favorite characters, Elsa and Anna from Arendelle, Poppy the troll princess and Captain America as they ring in 2021! Get ready to sing along and dance as they wish you a Happy New Year!

Art by Shea McCarty

Grab your paint brush and follow along with Shea as she shows you fun face paint designs for the whole family!

Explore & More

Learn about New Year’s Traditions around the world during story time and create your own snowflake using tissue paper with your friends from Explore & More. Information courtesy of First Night Buffalo

First Night Buffalo at Home is brought to you by the Independent Health Foundation and The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. Officials say they are excited to still celebrate the 32nd annual event, even though it will be held online.

Andrew Bennett, vice president of The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, says “It’s been a very challenging year — one with a lot of ups, a lot of downs. So, there is really nothing more important than giving our kids a safe and fun way to celebrate New Year’s.”

Families can purchase limited quantities of First Night Buffalo family party packs. They’re available for $20 at 15 participating Tops locations.

Family party packs include party hats, noise makers, a disco ball lightbulb, glow sticks, a balloon drop, balloon animals and a resolution wish jar.

Everything kicks off New Year’s Eve night on FirstNightBuffalo.org.