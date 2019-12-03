First Night Buffalo to return on New Year’s Eve for its 31st year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Wednesday morning Independent Health, along with local leaders, will announce the entertainment for this year’s First Night Buffalo at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center at 10 a.m.

This New Year’s Eve will mark the drug and alcohol-free event’s 31st year.

Independent Health will provide carnival rides, music, and live entertainment, including the Buffalo Singing Cops this year.

Along with the singing cops, First Night Buffalo will also include The Bird’s Nest Circus, science comic Doktor Kaboom!, Project Play WNY, roller skating, and performances by students from the Buffalo Center for the Arts & Technology.

The event takes place on Tuesday, December 31, from 5-10 p.m.

For tickets and more information on the event, click here.