BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s time to save the date for July 30! The grand opening of Plantae Market kicks off at 11 a.m., at 212 Grant St. and it’s going to be unique.

The first-of-its-kind, Black-owned, vegan grocery store in Western New York is owned and operated by Donisha Gant, whose frequent trips to Los Angeles left her craving similar dairy-free options in the Queen City.

Beginning on July 30, you can stop by the store in person to check out their inventory but if you need to reach out to them for partnership or collaboration inquiries, click here.