First responders graduate after completing paid program through AMR

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s a big day for the newest class of emergency medical technicians, who were trained by AMR.

The class graduated today with a socially distanced ceremony.

The graduates took part in the award-winning “Earn While You Learn” Program. That means they were hired as employees and paid while attending AMR’s EMT-basic certification course.

AMR has graduated more than 150 EMT’s since launching the program.

After the graduation ceremony, Mayor Brown and a panel of leaders from AMR’s parent company spoke about diversity and inclusion initiatives.

AMR announced the creation of a new position called the talent acquisition leader who will focus on promoting these values.