First round of ‘Love Your Block’ grant winners announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The winners of the first round of Love Your Block grants have been announced.

The grant program supports community efforts to clean up and beautify neighborhoods.

Here are the winners:

African American Cultural Center: Making improvements to the building’s facade through landscaping surrounding areas

Box Ave. Block Club: Creating a community garden, installing fencing, and hosting clean-up events

Burlington Ave. Block Club: Continuing to beautify Burlington Avenue community through the installation of new light fixtures and flower beds

Canisius College/New Buffalo Project: Creating a 20-bed community garden & gathering place on Jefferson Avenue

Castle Place Block Club: Restore the Castle Place Block Club sign and surrounding flower beds

East Lovejoy Coalition of Neighborhoods (ELCON): Adding new plants, flowers, and decorations to the planters located along East Lovejoy Street

Esser Ave. Community Garden: Revitalizing the previous community garden through installing pavers and new garden features to create a walkway

Freedom Gardens: Plant heirloom organic non-GMO seeds and seedlings that will provide fresh vegetables and herbs throughout the growing season to residents in Buffalo’s most vulnerable communities

Fruit of The City/ FruitBelt Coalition: Planting new flowers, trees, and bushes, in addition to pavers and a memorial tribute to the garden

The winners receive mini grants of up to $1,500 for their proposed projects.

MORE | Officials warn against illegal fireworks ahead of holiday weekend: ‘Leave it to the experts’