First round of ‘Love Your Block’ grant winners announced

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The winners of the first round of Love Your Block grants have been announced.

The grant program supports community efforts to clean up and beautify neighborhoods.

Here are the winners:

  • African American Cultural Center: Making improvements to the building’s facade through landscaping surrounding areas
  • Box Ave. Block Club: Creating a community garden, installing fencing, and hosting clean-up events
  • Burlington Ave. Block Club: Continuing to beautify Burlington Avenue community through the installation of new light fixtures and flower beds
  • Canisius College/New Buffalo Project: Creating a 20-bed community garden & gathering place on Jefferson Avenue
  • Castle Place Block Club: Restore the Castle Place Block Club sign and surrounding flower beds
  • East Lovejoy Coalition of Neighborhoods (ELCON): Adding new plants, flowers, and decorations to the planters located along East Lovejoy Street
  • Esser Ave. Community Garden: Revitalizing the previous community garden through installing pavers and new garden features to create a walkway
  • Freedom Gardens: Plant heirloom organic non-GMO seeds and seedlings that will provide fresh vegetables and herbs throughout the growing season to residents in Buffalo’s most vulnerable communities
  • Fruit of The City/ FruitBelt Coalition: Planting new flowers, trees, and bushes, in addition to pavers and a memorial tribute to the garden

The winners receive mini grants of up to $1,500 for their proposed projects.

MORE | Officials warn against illegal fireworks ahead of holiday weekend: ‘Leave it to the experts’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now