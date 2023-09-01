BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first phase of runway construction at Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been completed, the NFTA announced in a release Friday.

Runway 5-23, the airport’s main runway that has been under construction since May, is now ready for use as of Friday. Airport goers should see flight patterns return to normal imminently as a result.

“These renovations were integral to maintaining industry safety standards and part of planned preventative maintenance,” the NFTA’s release said. “Those involved in the project worked diligently to minimize impact on travelers and area residents and we appreciate the public’s patience while we made improvements.”

The next steps of construction will continue in the coming years, with work on the southwest end of the runway taking place in fall 2024, while taxiway construction will commence in summer 2025.