Fisher-Price “Play Gates” reopen at Buffalo Airport after pandemic closure

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is reopening its Fisher-Price “play gates” at the Buffalo Airport.

The attraction showcases larger-than-life versions of iconic Fisher-Price toys. This includes the rock-a-stack, the chatter telephone and Thomas the Tank engine. The play areas first opened in January 2020 but had to be closed due to the pandemic.

Pascal Cohen with the NFTA says safety is a top concern.

“We have hand sanitizer at each of the areas now. We also have stepped up the cleaning. We spray with an anti-viral spray and on top of that, shoes are taken off when kids play and put their shoes in a shoe cubby,” said Buffalo-Niagara Airport Marketing Manager Pascal Cohen.

The NFTA says these play areas will give kids a safe place to play, while they wait to board their flights.