BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting today, there’s a way for you to stay healthy at home for free.

Fitness in the Parks Home Edition kicks off today, online.

Normally, Independent Health would be partnering with the YMCA to offer free classes outside, but this year, those free classes will all be available online.

Last year, more than 600 classes were held at 22 different parks.

The classes run through September 12th and if it becomes possible, Independent Health says they’ll move the classes back outside.

