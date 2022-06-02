BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking for a bit of exercise can get it at a number of parks and other outdoor locations throughout western New York this summer.

Independent Health is teaming up with the YMCA for the 11th season of Fitness in the Parks. This year, 42 free outdoor classes, including options for yoga and Zumba, will be offered each week.

25 different locations are taking part in this. They include places like Delaware Park and Chestnut Ridge Park. Kicking it off is pilates at the Outer Harbor, which takes place Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Registration for the classes is not required. A full list of what’s being offered, where and when can be found here.