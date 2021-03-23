Five being treated for injuries following crash involving NFTA Metro bus on Jefferson and Swan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a Metro bus this afternoon.

Officials tell News 4 it happened just after 1 p.m. at Jefferson Avenue and Swan Street in Buffalo.

Detectives say the Metro bus was traveling east on Swan when a vehicle heading south on Jefferson ran the stop sign, causing the bus to hit the vehicle on the passenger side.

The vehicle then rolled over and hit another one.

Officials tell us five people are being treated for what seems to be minor injuries. The driver of the car will be issued a ticket for running the stop sign.