BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No injuries were reported in a house fire which began around noon on Tuesday in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt.

Three adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross, firefighters said.

The fire began on the second floor and extended up through the attic, said firefighters, who added the cause was under investigation.

The fire caused $180,000 worth of damage to the Orange Street structure, firefighters said, which includes solar panels on the house.