Five people injured in two overnight shootings in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say five people have been shot, including four with serious injuries, during two overnight shootings in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Just after 12:50 a.m., police responded to the first block of Titus Avenue where they say two people were shot.

Both victims were taken to ECMC.

A few hours later, police say three other people were shot on the 100 block of Ashley Street.

Anyone with information regarding the two overnight shooting incidents is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP CALL Line at (716) 847-2255.