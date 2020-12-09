Five Star Bank starts construction of new Seneca Street branch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five Star Bank has begun construction on their newest branch at 2222 Seneca St. in Buffalo.

The new 3000-square foot, one-story building is one of two branches Five Star Bank plans to open in Buffalo this spring. The other will be located at 451 Elmwood Ave.

The Seneca St. location will include four offices, a community room and a two-lane Interactive Teller Machine kiosk. It will be staffed by four associates.

Martin K. Birmingham, Five Star Bank president and CEO, says “Over the next few months, a new building will rise on what was an empty lot, bringing a comprehensive range of essential banking, insurance and investment products and services to help enhance the financial well-being of consumers and businesses in this region.”