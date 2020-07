BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States Flag, Vietnam War Memorial Flag and the Korean War Memorial Flag are flying high at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

Local officials came together for the flag raising on Monday. Normally, the ceremony happens earlier in the year, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the Naval Park is open, as well as other cultural centers in Buffalo. Visitors just need to wear a mask.