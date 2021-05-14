FLOATmingos returning to Hoyt Lake this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, the FLOATmingos will be back on the water at Hoyt Lake.

Starting May 15, anyone looking to rent one of the bright pink flamingo paddle boats can get them any day between Noon and 8 p.m.

Rowboats, which became available on the first day of the month, can be rented for $10 for a half hour or $15 for a full hour. FLOATmingos can be rented for $15 for a half hour.

It’s highly recommended that people reserve them ahead of time. Reservations can be made here.

“Our partnership with the Buffalo Maritime Center and Hoyt Lake Rowboats is appreciated in offering this exciting community amenity as a fun boating option this summer. Park use has increased by 40% and as we embark on a new park season, we strive to provide you, and your friends and family, with healthy green spaces to relax, rejuvenate and re-energize. An activity such as this is a tribute to the spirit of Buffalo and our cooperative resilience.” Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy