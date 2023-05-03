BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Water Authority stopped adding fluoride to the Queen City’s water in June 2015. Buffalonians, dentists and attorneys were not happy when that came to light in January. Now, a revised class action lawsuit is headed the city’s way.

“Each day that goes by, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are being injured by the fluoride not being in the water,” said Robert Corp.

Attorney Robert Corp with Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP represents more than a dozen current and former Buffalonians in a revised class action lawsuit against the City of Buffalo and the water board.

Corp wants answers on why fluoride hasn’t been put back in Buffalo’s water.

The Buffalo Water Board removed the mineral from the city’s water supply in June 2015. That move came to light in January of this year and many residents want to know why.

“The answers need to be told. And again, whether they’re going to tell us now in a press conference, or a Common Council meeting, or somewhere what happened here and why this happened,” Corp added. “I think the community is owed that.”

Buffalo Water Authority Chairman OJ McFoy previously said the fluoride was removed seven years ago for a $1 million upgrade to its distribution system.

McFoy blamed the pandemic for the delay in completing that upgrade.

“We’re demanding free dental clinics for anyone who has been harmed by this. And then I think that the citizens of the city are owed an explanation for the timeline.”

Chairman McFoy previously said fluoride should be back in the water by yearend.

I confirmed with a city spokesperson today that fluoride will be back by late summer or early fall. He would not comment further.

“They owe it as the leaders of this community and elected officials to be transparent,” Corp added.

We’re told the city will be hit with the lawsuit in a month’s time.

Buffalo Common Councilman Rasheed Wyatt said the Council has been left in the dark on this issue. He’s demanding answers and met with the Water Board, telling them they need to start communicating with the public.