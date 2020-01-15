Flying Bison, Paula’s Donuts put out second beer together

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Flying Bison Brewing Company and Paula’s Donuts have been brewing up some beers that are an ode to Paula’s most popular flavors.

They’re releasing their second beer together, “Holy Cannoli Pastry Blonde Ale.”

It’s an 8% with vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, milk sugar, and cacao nibs.

Holy Cannoli will be available in six-packs throughout Western New York.

Growler fills, draft and six-packs are available inside the brewery tasting room during retail hours Wednesday and Thursday from 4-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, noon-10 p.m.