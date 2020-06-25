1  of  2
Breaking News
Travelers from high-risk states must quarantine for 14 days
See election results here.
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Flying Bison releases new Erie County Fair inspired ale

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Although the Erie County Fair is canceled this summer, one local company is giving people the chance to get a little taste of the fair.

Flying Bison Brewery is working alongside the Erie County Agricultural Society to produce “FairTastic Lemon Strawberry Ale.”

The brew is based on the freshly-squeezed lemonade at the fair.

The strawberries represent the rich bounty of local produce celebrated at the fair each year.

Flying Bison says they wanted to come up with something that truly captured the spirit of the fair.

The drink is set to hit the shelves of local Tops and Consumer Beverages next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss