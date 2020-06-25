Flying Bison releases new Erie County Fair inspired ale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Although the Erie County Fair is canceled this summer, one local company is giving people the chance to get a little taste of the fair.

Flying Bison Brewery is working alongside the Erie County Agricultural Society to produce “FairTastic Lemon Strawberry Ale.”

The brew is based on the freshly-squeezed lemonade at the fair.

The strawberries represent the rich bounty of local produce celebrated at the fair each year.

Flying Bison says they wanted to come up with something that truly captured the spirit of the fair.

The drink is set to hit the shelves of local Tops and Consumer Beverages next week.