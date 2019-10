BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Beer pairings are popular in various breweries, so it makes sense that Flying Bison and Paula’s Donuts are teaming up, right?

If you’ve ever sat at a bar talking with friends, wondering if you could ever get your hands on a donut flavored beer, the day has finally come.

Flying Bison rolled out their Paula’s Peanut Stick Porter today with Paula’s on hand for the debut!