Following Thruway crash, man arrested for DWI with BAC more than 3 times the legal limit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–State Police responded to a one-car crash on the 190 in Buffalo on Friday.

Investigation showed the driver hit a bridge structure whne he failed to make his exit.

Police tell us 43-year-old Frederick Bohne of Buffalo was intoxicated and had a suspended license due to a prior DWI arrest.

Troopers found probable cause to search Bohne’s vehicle during the interview and found 61 grams of marijuana in the trunk.

Police took Bohne into custody and processed him at the Buffalo station, where they determined his BAC to be 0.24%.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, and aggravated DWI.

According to officials, Bohne was turned over to a sober third party after being released on appearance tickets.

He’s expected back in City of Buffalo court on Septemeber 15.

