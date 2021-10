BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some local organizations are coming together to help fight hunger in the Queen City.

Catholic Health, FeedMore WNY and D’Youville College are all coming together to fight food insecurity in Buffalo.

They’re making fresh, free food available to the west side community — students and others in need.

You can find the Food Farmacy at Sisters Health Center D’Youville on Connecticut Street in Buffalo.