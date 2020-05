More than 300,000 college students visited campus-partnered food pantries in 2019 according to a new report form the governor’s office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Food will be given away at Gerard Place in Buffalo Thursday afternoon.

The Food Express Mobile Food Pantry will be there starting at 1 p.m.

Those who go there are asked to wear a mask, dress for the weather and bring bags to carry food.

Gerard Place is located at 2515 Bailey Ave.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.