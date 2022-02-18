Food Network recognizes Chef’s spaghetti parm as one of America’s best pastas

Chef’s opening first “on the go” location in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chef’s Restaurant is getting some national recognition for it’s spaghetti parm.

Food Network recently shared their list of “The Best Pastas in the County,” and the Buffalo staple happened to be on it.

Noting that Chef’s has been in town for nearly 100 years, Food Network’s Sara Ventiera says “The classic family restaurant is decked out with red-and-white-checkered tablecloths and autographed photos of celebrity fans who love the traditional Italian-American red sauce-style fare.”

Ventiera went on to call Chef’s spaghetti parm a “relative newcomer,” since it was added to the menu in 1962.

“The pasta, the most-famous in Buffalo, is so beloved, it’s considered the go-to for many celebratory occasions and milestones,” she wrote.

In Chef’s Restaurant’s nearly century-long history, they’ve also begun offering take-out options and frozen entrees for sale.

Those looking for a delicious meal can find Chef’s at 291 Seneca Street.