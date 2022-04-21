BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Food Truck Tuesdays will return in a matter of months during the 10th anniversary of Larkin Square.

Thursday morning, Larkin Development Group announced this year’s list of food trucks, as well as the bands set to play during the Wednesday evening KeyBank Live at Larkin concert series.

“We could not be happier to celebrate with the return of signature events Food Truck Tuesday and KeyBank Live at Larkin, as well as a few other special events throughout the summer,” Larkin Square Manager Harry Zemsky said. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to Larkin Square for great live music, food and fun.”

The first Food Truck Tuesday will be happening June 7 from 5-8 p.m. The event will continue every Tuesday through August 30. Here’s who’s coming:

Al Dente

Amys Truck

Andersons Truck (new to Larkin)

Breezy Bowls (new to Larkin)

Caribbean Flava

Cookie Coma

Dirty Chicken and Waffles

Falafel Bar

Fat Bob’s

Flaming Fish

Green Acres Ice Cream

Hen House (new to Larkin)

House of Munch

Ice Cream and Chill

J&L BBQ

KCafé

KT Caribbean Cuisine

Lavin’s Food Truck

Lukas Latin Kitchen (new to Larkin)

Lugia’s on Wheels

M&S Street Eats

Macarollin

Mother Cluckers

Rob’s Kabobs

Share Kitchen & Bar

Some Like it Hot

SpaghetAboutIt (new to Larkin)

Steaksters (new to Larkin)

Sun Cuisine

Sweet Lisa’s

Sweet Melody’s

Taffy’s

Thai Me Up

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie Bite

The Great Foodini

The Meatball Truck Co.

The Polish Villa

Tiny Thai

Tomaso’s (new to Larkin)

Venus Greek

Every vendor will have at least one dish for sale that’s certified as a healthy option by the Independent Health Foundation. Admission and parking for Food Truck Tuesdays will be free.

The Wednesday night concerts begin June 8 and run through August 31, except for July 13. That day, a special ticketed concert will be held. Each performance is scheduled for 5-8 p.m.

June 8 – Vitamin D

June 15 – Farrow & Friends

June 22 – Talking Dead Heads

June 29 – Sportsman’s Americana Music Foundation Night with Twang Gang

July 8 – Universal Phunk

July 13 – Special ticketed event to be announced

Jully 20 – Critt & the Buffalo Music Club

July 27 – Organ Fairchild

August 3 – Suri Appleby & Curtis Lovell

August 10 – Miller & the Other Sinners

August 17 – Alex McArthur Sings Stevie Wonder

August 24 – Grosh & Guests

August 31 – Brothers for Life: A Tribute to Jerry Livingston

Along with Food Truck Tuesday and the KeyBank Live at Larkin series, the Larkin Square Author Series is coming back, too.

May 31 – Ann Hood (Fly Girl) – 5:30 p.m.

June 23 – Lauren Belfer (Ashford Hall) – 5:30 p.m.

More events happening this summer at Larkin Square can be found here.