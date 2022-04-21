BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Food Truck Tuesdays will return in a matter of months during the 10th anniversary of Larkin Square.
Thursday morning, Larkin Development Group announced this year’s list of food trucks, as well as the bands set to play during the Wednesday evening KeyBank Live at Larkin concert series.
“We could not be happier to celebrate with the return of signature events Food Truck Tuesday and KeyBank Live at Larkin, as well as a few other special events throughout the summer,” Larkin Square Manager Harry Zemsky said. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to Larkin Square for great live music, food and fun.”
The first Food Truck Tuesday will be happening June 7 from 5-8 p.m. The event will continue every Tuesday through August 30. Here’s who’s coming:
- Al Dente
- Amys Truck
- Andersons Truck (new to Larkin)
- Breezy Bowls (new to Larkin)
- Caribbean Flava
- Cookie Coma
- Dirty Chicken and Waffles
- Falafel Bar
- Fat Bob’s
- Flaming Fish
- Green Acres Ice Cream
- Hen House (new to Larkin)
- House of Munch
- Ice Cream and Chill
- J&L BBQ
- KCafé
- KT Caribbean Cuisine
- Lavin’s Food Truck
- Lukas Latin Kitchen (new to Larkin)
- Lugia’s on Wheels
- M&S Street Eats
- Macarollin
- Mother Cluckers
- Rob’s Kabobs
- Share Kitchen & Bar
- Some Like it Hot
- SpaghetAboutIt (new to Larkin)
- Steaksters (new to Larkin)
- Sun Cuisine
- Sweet Lisa’s
- Sweet Melody’s
- Taffy’s
- Thai Me Up
- The Cheesy Chick
- The Great Aussie Bite
- The Great Foodini
- The Meatball Truck Co.
- The Polish Villa
- Tiny Thai
- Tomaso’s (new to Larkin)
- Venus Greek
Every vendor will have at least one dish for sale that’s certified as a healthy option by the Independent Health Foundation. Admission and parking for Food Truck Tuesdays will be free.
The Wednesday night concerts begin June 8 and run through August 31, except for July 13. That day, a special ticketed concert will be held. Each performance is scheduled for 5-8 p.m.
- June 8 – Vitamin D
- June 15 – Farrow & Friends
- June 22 – Talking Dead Heads
- June 29 – Sportsman’s Americana Music Foundation Night with Twang Gang
- July 8 – Universal Phunk
- July 13 – Special ticketed event to be announced
- Jully 20 – Critt & the Buffalo Music Club
- July 27 – Organ Fairchild
- August 3 – Suri Appleby & Curtis Lovell
- August 10 – Miller & the Other Sinners
- August 17 – Alex McArthur Sings Stevie Wonder
- August 24 – Grosh & Guests
- August 31 – Brothers for Life: A Tribute to Jerry Livingston
Along with Food Truck Tuesday and the KeyBank Live at Larkin series, the Larkin Square Author Series is coming back, too.
- May 31 – Ann Hood (Fly Girl) – 5:30 p.m.
- June 23 – Lauren Belfer (Ashford Hall) – 5:30 p.m.
More events happening this summer at Larkin Square can be found here.