BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Dispenza, president of Buffalo’s Forest Lawn Cemetery, is now on paid administrative leave.

A cemetery spokesperson confirmed to News 4 that outside counsel has been hired to “ascertain facts about his [Dispenza’s] personnel management as Forest Lawn’s president.”

An interim president, who wasn’t named, has been appointed. A spokesperson told us, “Forest Lawn’s operations and legacy are in good hands.”

No other information has been made available.