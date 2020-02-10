Former animal daycare worker who killed dog, robbed bank receives partial sentence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A judge partially sentenced a former dog daycare worker who killed a dog, then robbed a bank days later.

Jarrod Dillman, 23, pleaded guilty to causing the death of a three-year-old dog in August. It happened at Pawprints By Penny & Co. on Niagara St. in Buffalo.

Dillman then robbed an M&T Bank on Elmwood Ave. a few days later.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Dillman for the bank robbery. The judge is sending him to a two-year judicial diversion program. If he successfully completes that, he could be sentenced to up to a year behind bars for the robbery.

The sentencing for the animal abuse charges has been delayed until June.