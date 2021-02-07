Former Bills QB wins WWE championship during Super Bowl weekend

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie pumps up fans before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at New Era Field on December 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL (WIVB)–Successfully convert a dropkick in the NFL, win the WWE 24/7 Championship, play drums. What can’t Doug Flutie do?

Read that first line again. Yup, you read it right, former CFL Grey Cup Champion and Buffalo Bills Quarterback Doug Flutie can add WWE champion to his lengthy resume.

During halftime of Saturday’s Celebrity Flag Football on ESPNews, Flutie captured the 24/7 title from R-Truth. You can see the shocking pin here.

Unfortunately, the Bills great didn’t hang onto the championship for too long as R-Truth later won it back.

Great day yesterday w/ @CelebritySweat1 and everyone that participated in the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge. Even though @RonKillings won it back, I'd say the highlight of the day, was capturing the @WWE 24/7 championship! I hope to get my rematch one day so look out! 💪😎 pic.twitter.com/dFlirrjCCO — DOUG FLUTIE (@DougFlutie) February 7, 2021

Proud to be the new @WWE 24/7 Champ! @RonKillings you should of never taken your 👀 off me, because I certainly didn't take my eyes off that belt. 💪😎🏈 #247champion https://t.co/KAOdMmYhTV — DOUG FLUTIE (@DougFlutie) February 6, 2021

Flutie took to Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying winning the 24/7 Championship was the highlight of the day!

He also said he hopes to get his rematch one day.