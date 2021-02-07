Former Bills QB wins WWE championship during Super Bowl weekend

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL (WIVB)–Successfully convert a dropkick in the NFL, win the WWE 24/7 Championship, play drums. What can’t Doug Flutie do?
Read that first line again. Yup, you read it right, former CFL Grey Cup Champion and Buffalo Bills Quarterback Doug Flutie can add WWE champion to his lengthy resume.
During halftime of Saturday’s Celebrity Flag Football on ESPNews, Flutie captured the 24/7 title from R-Truth. You can see the shocking pin here.
Unfortunately, the Bills great didn’t hang onto the championship for too long as R-Truth later won it back.
Flutie took to Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying winning the 24/7 Championship was the highlight of the day!
He also said he hopes to get his rematch one day.