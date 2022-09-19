BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Stevie Johnson, the former wide receiver who kicked off and played most of his NFL career with the Bills, is a co-creator of a new children’s book.

He and Charles Roberts are the authors of “There’s Always a Way with Stevie J!” They joined us on Wake Up! Monday morning to talk about the book.

But that’s not the only thing Johnson recently made. He’s also got a new coloring book called “Visions.”

Hear more about the new books in the video above and buy copies for yourself on Amazon in the links below:

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.