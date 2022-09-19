BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Stevie Johnson, the former wide receiver who kicked off and played most of his NFL career with the Bills, is a co-creator of a new children’s book.
He and Charles Roberts are the authors of “There’s Always a Way with Stevie J!” They joined us on Wake Up! Monday morning to talk about the book.
But that’s not the only thing Johnson recently made. He’s also got a new coloring book called “Visions.”
Hear more about the new books in the video above and buy copies for yourself on Amazon in the links below:
More from Wake Up!
Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.
Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.