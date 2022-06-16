BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former employee of the Buffalo Police Department has admitted to fraudulently collecting overtime pay.

Monica Lalley, 54, used to work as a report technician. Between March and April 2020, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says she falsified payroll entries and fraudulently collected more than $1,000 in overtime.

After this was discovered, Lalley was suspended. On the day her non-jury trial was supposed to start, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. And before pleading guilty, Lalley resigned from her position.

As part of her plea, Lalley must pay full restitution. When she’s sentenced on September 14, Lalley could spend up to a year in jail. Currently, she remains released on her own recognizance.