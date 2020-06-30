Activists call for passage of ‘Cariol’s Law’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo police officer, now an activist, took part in a conference in the Queen City Tuesday morning.

Cariol Horne was fired from the Buffalo Police Department 12 years ago after intervening in another officer’s chokehold. Since then, she has not received pension benefits and has been advocating for police reform.

Speakers at the conference called for the passage of Cariol’s Law, named after the former officer.

These are its six components:

Duty to intervene when officers pose an imminent threat to citizens

Accountability for officers neglecting to intervene and registry for those who are found in violation

Protection for officers who intervene

Accountability of falsifying reports

Impacts policy regarding termination and department funding

Restorative justice for retaliation of whistleblower

A peaceful march named “Justice for Cariol” is planned for July 10 at 3 p.m.

