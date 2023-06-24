BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Fire Department, along with City Officials, announced the passing of Father Joe Bayne on Saturday.

Father Bayne served as the Buffalo Department Chaplain for several years before leaving for his own parish in 2018.

According to the The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Father Bayne was best known for running South Buffalo’s Franciscan Center, a home for troubled youth, along with his service as Chaplain.