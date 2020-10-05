Former Buffalo police detective, another man facing felonies related to cocaine discovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A retired Buffalo police detective and a city resident have been charged after prosecutors say a large quantity of cocaine was discovered in a vehicle last month.

Kevin Biggs, 51, the former detective who also served as an East Aurora village trustee, faces charges of criminal trespassing, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and possession of burglar tools.

Alexis Rivera, 25, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and seventh degrees, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of forgery.

(Photograph of Alexis Rivera. A photo of Kevin Biggs was not available.)

On September 7, Rivera had been shot while on Wyoming Ave. He subsequently spent several days at ECMC.

When police responded to the scene of the shooting, Rivera’s vehicle was impounded. It was eventually searched, and inside, police say they found approximately 13 ounces of cocaine.

Later that month, prosecutors say Biggs donned police attire and falsely presented himself as an officer, entering the impound lot on Dart St. in order to obtain the vehicle. During this time, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Biggs provided forged paperwork while trying to acquire it.

Prosecutors also say that Biggs entered the Buffalo police garage on Seneca St. three different times last month, but did not have permission to be there. During one occasion, they say he had bolt cutters.

Rivera was accused of going to the police garage with the same falsified paperwork allegedly used by Biggs after Biggs left on one of those days.

After their arraignments, Biggs left on his own recognizance, but Rivera had to post $75,000 bail. Biggs’ charges were non-qualifying offenses for bail.

Biggs will be back in court on December 3, but a return date for Rivera hasn’t been scheduled yet.

