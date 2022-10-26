BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo police officer was sentenced to three years of probation after admitting to assault, menacing and criminal trespassing, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

In addition to probation, Keenan Redmon, 37, will be forced to wear an ankle monitoring device, abide by a curfew on weekdays and remain under house arrest on the weekends.

According to the DA’s office, Redmon forcibly grabbed the back of the neck of a woman at a Hertel Avenue restaurant. They say it happened in July 2021.

The following month, they say he unlawfully entered the same woman’s Buffalo home, forced her into a bathroom and brandished a pistol while threatening her.

At the time of each incident, the DA says, Redmon was off-duty. On the day he pleaded guilty, this past May, Redmon resigned from the Buffalo Police Department.

Before his sentencing, Redmon had been facing up to a year in jail.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim. It will remain in effect for five years, the DA’s office said.