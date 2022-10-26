BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo police officer was sentenced to three years of probation after admitting to assault, menacing and criminal trespassing, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
In addition to probation, Keenan Redmon, 37, will be forced to wear an ankle monitoring device, abide by a curfew on weekdays and remain under house arrest on the weekends.
According to the DA’s office, Redmon forcibly grabbed the back of the neck of a woman at a Hertel Avenue restaurant. They say it happened in July 2021.
The following month, they say he unlawfully entered the same woman’s Buffalo home, forced her into a bathroom and brandished a pistol while threatening her.
At the time of each incident, the DA says, Redmon was off-duty. On the day he pleaded guilty, this past May, Redmon resigned from the Buffalo Police Department.
Before his sentencing, Redmon had been facing up to a year in jail.
An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim. It will remain in effect for five years, the DA’s office said.
Latest Posts
- Baby born at Karol G concert in Fresno, star visits baby in hospital same night
- Former Buffalo police officer gets probation after alleged domestic violence
- Buffalo Police details new Threat Management Unit
- ‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID body of boy found inside suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
- Try your luck with the ‘Get What You Get’ tattoo machine in Hawaii
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.