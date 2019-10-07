Former Buffalo social worker sentenced for lying to FBI

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–48-year-old Rhonda Henderson of Buffalo, convicted of making false statements to Special Agents of the FBI, was sentenced Monday.

According to the US Attorney James Kennedy, Henderson will serve five years probation, including six months of house arrest, and ordered to pay $3,500 in restitution.

On June 19, 2014, special agents interviewed Henderson, during which she stated the title to a 1999 Honda two-door sedan was mailed to her address.

The vehicle belonged to a disabled individual who Henderson met through working at a local social service agency.

Officials say the FBI was investigating mail fraud and whether Henderson engaged in a scheme to defraud the victim of her vehicle by illegally obtaining a duplicate State DMV title.

Henderson made false statements during her FBI interview stating she did not take the title without authorization from the victim.

She also said the victim gave her permission to forge her name on the DMV form “Transfer of Vehicle Registered in Name of Deceased Person” dated December 13, 2013, and her supervisor knew of her dealings related to the vehicle transaction.