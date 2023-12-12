BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former school bus driver pleaded guilty to verbally threatening a student on a school bus, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

Michael Askew, 68, of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to serve one year of conditional discharge on Tuesday.

In April 2023, Askew, while working as a school bus driver, made a verbal threat towards a student while on a bus on Roehrer Avenue. He was subsequently fired from his position following the incident.

Following the incident, Buffalo police obtained a temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order as part of their investigation. Investigators later found an illegal rifle with a pistol grip and detachable magazine inside of Askew’s Woodridge Avenue residence. Three legally owned handguns were also found and seized.

Askew was indicted on two felony gun charges following the seizure of the weapons. Both counts were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and two other students that were present at the time of the incident.