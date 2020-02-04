Former City Honors teacher indicted on child porn charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former technology teacher at City Honors School has been indicted on charges of possessing and producing child pornography.

If convicted, Peter Hingston, 59, could be sentenced to up to 70 years in prison.

According to the indictment, the Amherst man had two minors engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to create pornography. This allegedly occurred between September 2018 and June 2019.

Along with this, prosecutors say he possessed a GoPro digital camera containing an SD card with child porn on it.

In June 2019, the FBI learned that Buffalo police were investigating an incident related to the possible production of child porn involving Hingston.

Prosecutors say it was reported that the middle school teacher was seen using a GoPro to photograph or record female students in a sexually inappropriate way.

A large number of students came forward about Hingston’s use of the camera during class, according to prosecutors.

Hingston was arraigned on Tuesday morning, and remains in custody.