Former city program coordinator sentenced for sexually abusing teen boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former city program coordinator has been sentenced for sexually abusing a teen boy in Buffalo.

This past February, Antwan Diggs, 51, admitted to first-degree sexual abuse after an incident that occurred in August 2019.

Prosecutors say Diggs forced a teenage boy to perform oral sex on him.

Diggs will spend two years in prison and 10 years under post-release supervision. After his release, he’ll be required to register as a sex offender.

An order of protection for the victim will remain in effect for the next 20 years.

