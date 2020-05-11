1  of  2
Coronavirus
Some parts of New York are ready to reopen, but WNY still has requirements to meet Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County leaders give an update on local coronavirus cases News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 281 active closings. Click for more details.

Former County Legislator hosts PPE giveaway on Buffalo’s East Side

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Many people in areas hit hardest by the coronavirus in Buffalo lack access to personal protective equipment.

Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant is continuing her mission to slow the rate of coronavirus infection on Buffalo’s East Side.

Her organization We Are Women Warriors, ABC Hardware, the Buffalo Science Charter School, and Steve’s Meats came together to give away free PPE.

This was on East Delavan Avenue.

The items include masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

Betty Jean Grant says she won’t stop until all members of the community are fully informed and equipped.

She held a similar giveaway last week at the Broadway Market.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss