Former County Legislator hosts PPE giveaway on Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Many people in areas hit hardest by the coronavirus in Buffalo lack access to personal protective equipment.

Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant is continuing her mission to slow the rate of coronavirus infection on Buffalo’s East Side.

Her organization We Are Women Warriors, ABC Hardware, the Buffalo Science Charter School, and Steve’s Meats came together to give away free PPE.

This was on East Delavan Avenue.

The items include masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

Betty Jean Grant says she won’t stop until all members of the community are fully informed and equipped.

She held a similar giveaway last week at the Broadway Market.