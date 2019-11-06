Former dog daycare attendant admits to beating dog to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former dog daycare attendant has pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty after beating a dog to death.

Jarrod Dillman, 23, used to work for PawPrints by Penny & Co. on Niagara St. in Buffalo.

On August 3, while he was employed there, Dillman caused the death of a three-year-old Havanese mix named Alessio.

Prosecutors say Dillman admitted to using a leash to throw a dog against a wall, and repeatedly kicked the dog while wearing boots.

Alessio died as the result of blunt force trauma.

Dillman faces up to two years in jail. He will be sentenced on January 15. He remains released on $5,000 bond.